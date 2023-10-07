Police: Michigan Child Sexual Assault Suspect May Have Victims Nationwide

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department in Michigan is investigating whether a local man accused of child sexual assault may have out-of-state victims.

Joshua James Harmon was arrested after an investigation that involved the sexual assault of a child, which included penetration, police said.

Since then, authorities say police have received information that Harmon has traveled through more than 40 states “on foot and by bicycle, often with a yellow lab crossbreed dog,” TV6 News reported.

The outlet added:

“Police believe he may have been in contact with other children. The police department is seeking information about potential victims in other states and is asking the community to share this information so it circulates nationally.

“Anyone who may have additional information on Harmon is asked to contact Sault Ste. Marie Police Department Detective Kristin Autore at 906-632-5751 or by email at kautore@saultcity.com. You may also call the department’s main phone number 906-632-5744.”

Sault Ste. Marie Police Chief Wesley Bierling said that no further information can be released, as the investigation into Harmon is ongoing.

TV6 News added: “Harmon is scheduled to appear in district court again for a probable cause conference on Oct. 12 and a preliminary exam on Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m.”

Joshua James Harmon. (Sault Ste. Marie police/WLUC)