Police: Morgan State Shooting Victims Were ‘Unintended Targets’

Five students injured in a shooting at Morgan State University were “unintended targets,” according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

Videos by Rare

Morgan State is a historically Black college in Baltimore. A random shooting broke out on campus on Tuesday night. All five of those shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Four were students at the school, and one has already been released from the hospital.

During a press conference, Worley said gunfire erupted between two smaller groups. At first, police locked down the campus, believing there was an active shooter. That turned out not to be the case.

“One individual was the target of two individuals who had weapons,” Worley said, via WBFF. “We don’t believe that individual was hit.”

Per WBFF:

“Worley said that investigators believe a third person pulled a weapon but are not sure how many weapons were actually fired in the shootout. “The problem is, the ballistics has to tell us how many guns that were shot,” said Worley. “Worley complimented the students for their cooperation during the search for suspects last night. “They helped us every way that they could, especially when we had to clear their buildings and come into their dorm rooms. That went as smoothly as we could,” said Worley.

Morgan State University president David Wilson said in an email that classes were canceled on Wednesday.

“This was such a senseless act of violence perpetrated on our community after what was a family-filled and fun evening of celebrating the pageantry and beauty of our students. But Morgan is a strong family and we will march on with determination to keep moving on,” Wilson said in the email.

Police are still searching for suspects and no arrests have been made.