Police Officer Injured in Wild Car Chase Involving Suspects Who Robbed Postal Worker

A Milwaukee police officer was injured after crashing in a car chase of multiple suspects who allegedly robbed a postal worker, authorities said.

Both the police officer and suspects crashed. Eventually, police arrested the driver of the runaway vehicle, as well as a 21-year-old man and 15-year-old boy. Police were able to capture all three after the vehicles crash and the suspects took off on foot, per Fox 6.

The news outlet added that multiple weapons were found, including a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, a handgun with an extended magazine, and a BB gun rifle. The mail carrier who was robbed was on foot, police said.

Audio from medical personnel on the scene, obtained by Fox 6, confirmed the officer’s injury.

A police cruiser sits near the scene of a car chase that resulted in a crash in Milwaukee. (Fox 6)

“We have a 51-year-old law enforcement member who was involved in a police chase. He crashed into a light pole,” one paramedic said.

The suspect’s vehicle was said to be a black Honda Accord, which reportedly had a donut tire on the driver’s side rear wheel.

“I do not know how many cop cars were chasing them, I know it was a lot,” one witness told Fox 6. “

“The police did end up arresting them. Because they did try to run. I know three of them got out, but I don’t know if there’s another one. Everything happened so fast.”

Milwaukee police check out a vehicle allegedly used in a robbery and car chase. (Fox 6)