Police Officer Shot, Suspect Dead During Car Break-In Investigation

A police officer was wounded during an exchange of gunfire that left a suspect dead during an investigation into multiple vehicle break-ins in Maricopa, Arizona, near Phoenix.

Two other suspects were taken into custody, with one reportedly a minor.

According to Maricopa officials, the break-ins were reported about 1:30 in the morning, when the caller who was following the suspects told police they stopped because one of the suspects pulled a gun on them.

Once officers arrived, the suspects took off running in three different directions. One began to start firing at police, striking one officer. Police exchanged fire and hit the suspect. That suspect has since died, per ABC15.

The officer who was struck is said to be in stable condition.

The FBI said it is investigating the shooting, which took place on reservation land.

Per ABC 15: “Maricopa officials say they have been investigating recent car thefts in the city. It’s unclear if these break-ins are related to those thefts.”

