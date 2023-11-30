Police Officer, Suspect Killed in Shootout After Routine Traffic Stop

A police officer died after being shot while responding to a routine stop in Cortez, Colo., authorities said. One of the individuals in the vehicle that was pulled over was also killed during what police described as a shootout.

The incident happened on Wednesday, when Cortez Sgt. Michael Moran initiated a traffic stop on S. Broadway. As he approached the vehicle, and a person opened fire at the officer. Moran was later taken to Southwest Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Per Denver 7 News:

“The suspects fled in their vehicles before they were located along the 7500 block of Highway 160-491, CPD said. The suspects and officers fired at each other. One of the suspects died at the scene and the second was taken into custody, CPD said.”

Moran was an 11-year veteran of the department and leaves behind two daughters, Cortez police said in a statement.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Cortez, Colo. (Denver7)

“Sgt. Michael Moran served his country as a Marine for 9 years, including two tours in Iraq, prior to joining the Cortez Police Department in 2012,” it read. “As a new officer, Sgt. Moran rose quickly through the ranks, becoming a K-9 handler in 2016. He was most proud of his canine partner Otto who served by his side until retiring in 2020. Sgt. Michael Moran will be remembered by his fellow officers for his dedication and sense of humor. He leaves behind two daughters, many friends, and family.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also issued a statement on the traedy.

“I am saddened to hear of the tragic passing of the Cortez Police Officer in the line of duty,” it read. “My thoughts and prayers are with their family, as well as the Cortez Police Department and the community during this time. This officer dedicated their career to serving and protecting their community.”

Cortez police officer Michael Moran died as the result of a shootout during a traffic stop. (Cortez Police Dept./Denver7)