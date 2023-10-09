Police Release Video From Texas Car Dealership Shooting

Police in Arlington, Texas, have released new dash camera and body camera footage from a shooting that took place at Vandergriff Honda last month.
Videos by Rare
Abbas Al-Mutairy, 25, had a long gun and began shooting at the car dealership late last month. He was a former employee at the dealership and allegedly was still shooting when officers arrived on the scene.
The video shows police officers taking cover behind a large vehicle and returning fire. Al-Mutairy was hit in the exchange and remains hospitalized.
No one besides the suspect was hurt.
“Based on everything that I’ve seen, this incident could have been much different and had a more horrific outcome,” said Arlington police chief said Al Jones. “I am really grateful and relieved that it didn’t.”
Warning: Disturbing footage
Per Fox 4 News:
“(Police) are conducting both a criminal and an administrative investigation, which is routine following an officer-involved shooting.
“Vandergriff Honda reopened four days after the shooting because the sprinkler system went off during the chaos and caused some water damage.”