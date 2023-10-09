Police Release Video From Texas Car Dealership Shooting

Police in Arlington, Texas, have released new dash camera and body camera footage from a shooting that took place at Vandergriff Honda last month.

Videos by Rare

Abbas Al-Mutairy, 25, had a long gun and began shooting at the car dealership late last month. He was a former employee at the dealership and allegedly was still shooting when officers arrived on the scene.

The video shows police officers taking cover behind a large vehicle and returning fire. Al-Mutairy was hit in the exchange and remains hospitalized.

Suspect Abbas Al-Mutairy is seen on video exchanging gunfire with police. (Fox 4 News)

No one besides the suspect was hurt.

“Based on everything that I’ve seen, this incident could have been much different and had a more horrific outcome,” said Arlington police chief said Al Jones. “I am really grateful and relieved that it didn’t.”

Warning: Disturbing footage

Per Fox 4 News:

“(Police) are conducting both a criminal and an administrative investigation, which is routine following an officer-involved shooting.

“Vandergriff Honda reopened four days after the shooting because the sprinkler system went off during the chaos and caused some water damage.”

Police arrive on the scene of a shooting at an Arlington, Texas, car dealership. (Fox 4 News)