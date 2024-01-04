Police Say Gunman is Dead After Multiple People Injured in Iowa School Shooting

A deranged gunman is dead after opening fire at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, located about 40 minutes northwest of Des Moines.

Police said multiple people were injured in the shooting, which took place on the first day in which students returned from the holiday break. The shooting occurred at 7:45 a.m. locally, police said.

“Very few students and faculty” were in the building, “which contributed to a good outcome in that sense,” Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said at a press conference.

The principal at the school is believed to be among what police called “multiple gunshot victims.”

Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante meets with reporters following a school shooting in Perry, Iowa. (Screengrab/AP)

The New York Post reports:

“The shooter, who Infante said had been identified, was dead, a law enforcement official said under the condition of anonymity.

“Initial reports said first responders indicated on police radio that the individual appeared to have killed themself.

“Infante declined to say exactly how many were shot or if there were any fatalities or give details on the shooter.

Sheriff’s deputies arrive on the scene at a school shooting in Perry, Iowa. (Screengrab/AP)

‘There are a bunch of speculative numbers floating around,’ said Dirk Cavanaugh, Perry’s mayor. ‘We have no confirmed numbers of who was involved yet.’

“Two gunshot victims were taken by ambulance to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in the state capital, a spokesperson for its network UnityPoint Health confirmed.”

Perry, Iowa, is a town of about 8,000. The high school and middle school share a campus. Some students took shelter at a nearby assisted living facility, reports say.