Police Say Three Dead in $5 Million Mansion Were Killed via Murder-Suicide

A man, woman and their 18-year old daughter were all found dead inside their $5 million Massachusetts mansion with no sign of a break-in, and authorities are saying that’s because the tragedy was committed from within.

More specifically, police are now calling the deaths a result of a murder-suicide.

Per the New York Post:

“Investigators determined that the tragedy that claimed the lives of Rakesh and Teena Kamal as well as their teenage daughter, Arianna, was the result of a murder-suicide, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

“Rakesh Kamal, 57, is believed to have shot dead his 54-year-old wife, Teena, and 18-year-old Arianna before turning the gun on himself inside their sprawling Dover home, prosecutors said, according to NBC-Boston.

“A .40-caliber Glock 22, which was not registered to Rakesh, was recovered at the scene, officials said”

The deaths previously had been described as a “domestic violence situation” by District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

The Post added:

“A relative made the grim discovery when they stopped by the 11-bed, 13-bath home the Thursday after Christmas to check on the family after failing to reach any of them. The mansion — estimated to be worth $5.45 million — still had Christmas lights up as police cars blocked its entrance the next day.

“The couple’s daughter, a freshman studying neuroscience at Middlebury College in Vermont, was home for winter break at the time of her murder.

“The Kamals were facing financial troubles before the murder-suicide, according to records reviewed by The Post.”

The home was reportedly purchased in 2019 for $4 million.

“This is very unfortunate and our heart goes out to the entire Kamal family on this terrible tragedy,” Morrissey said at a press conference.

“I hate to see it at any time. I think some of the tensions that people feel in relationships often come out around the holidays.”