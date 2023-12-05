Police Standoff Ends After Suspect Found Dead in Home

A man who had a standoff with police in Parkland, Washington, was eventually found dead in his home after the confrontation quieted down.

Videos by Rare

It all began when Pierce County sheriff’s deputies discovered a stolen car and called the Tacoma police to recover it. Shortly after that, a report came in about a ruckus at a nearby home — saying a man and woman inside the home had been shot.

Police arrived on the scene and had a brief standoff with the suspect, who begin to fire at them. A short time later, a drone was sent inside the home, where the suspect was scene dead. He is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Shooting at 9700 S Croft in Parkland. A male and female were shot inside a home here while Tacoma Police were recovering a stolen vehicle. Deputies and Tacoma officers are on scene & the suspect has fired at us. The victims were transported with non life threatening injuries. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Jj2RULhRCD — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 5, 2023

The man and the woman shot inside the home were reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to KIRO 7 News, the incident occurred at around 9 a.m. locally in the 9700 block of South Croft in Parkland.

A police officer is scene near the home of a double shooting in Washington. (KIRO 7)