Police Standoff Ends After Suspect Found Dead in Home

A man who had a standoff with police in Parkland, Washington, was eventually found dead in his home after the confrontation quieted down.
It all began when Pierce County sheriff’s deputies discovered a stolen car and called the Tacoma police to recover it. Shortly after that, a report came in about a ruckus at a nearby home — saying a man and woman inside the home had been shot.
Police arrived on the scene and had a brief standoff with the suspect, who begin to fire at them. A short time later, a drone was sent inside the home, where the suspect was scene dead. He is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.
The man and the woman shot inside the home were reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to KIRO 7 News, the incident occurred at around 9 a.m. locally in the 9700 block of South Croft in Parkland.