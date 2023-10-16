Police: Teenager Shoots, Kills N.C. Man for Looking at Him Wrong

A man is dead after looking at a teenage gunman the wrong way outside local grocery market in Monroe, N.C., police said.

“Absolutely senseless,” said Monroe PD Capt. Steve Morton, via WSOC. “It was for no reason.”

Luiz Lopez-Garcia, 24, walked out of a Beni-Mart and the suspect didn’t like the way Lopez-Garcia, who was in a car, looked at him — so he shot and killed the victim, police said.

The teen, who police say is 15-years old, is still at large.

“As far as we know, he does still have that weapon. And if he can shoot someone just for looking at him wrong, who’s to say somebody crosses his path again what could happen,” Morton said. “So we are definitely looking for him.”

The Beni-Mart where police say a man was fatally shot by a teenager. (WSOC)

Police gathered information via security footage and eyewitnesses.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family as they deal with this tragic loss,” said Monroe Police Chief J. Bryan Gilliard. “We will not tolerate senseless acts of violence like this in our community, and our officers will not rest until the perpetrator has been brought to justice.”

Per WSOC:

“Due to the suspect’s age, police took out a secured custody order through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. Their identity will not be released. … Monroe police asked anyone with information to call them at 704-282-4700.”