Police: Two Dead After Ohio Man Shoots Wife; Four Children Rescued

Two adults are dead after a man shot and killed his wife in Shaker Heights, Ohio, where police arrived to find four children at the home where the incident occurred.

The children, between the ages of 7 and 15 years old, were found unharmed on the roof outside the rooms on the second and third stories of the house, police said.

The husband and wife were identified as Lasteven Huckabee and Danielle Harris, respectively. Each was 35 years old.

Shaker Heights, Ohio, police arrive at the scene of a shooting that left two people dead. (WOIO)

Shaker Heights Police Commander John Cole said the shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. locally in the 3000 block of Ludgate Road. He added the children said their father shot their mother. One of the children placed the call to police.

The home in Shaker Heights, Ohio, where the shooting occurred. (WOIO)

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. All four children were taken by authorities to the police station. The Ohio Bureau of Investigations is assisting police.

Shaker Heights is about a 25-minute drive east of Cleveland.