Poll: 78 Percent View Biden Economy Negatively

A poll conducted by Fox News revealed that 78 percent of Americans have a negative view of the economy under President Joe Biden, with respondents saying the worst may still be yet to come.

But at least 29 percent believe that the worst is indeed over — which was up from 25 percent in 2022. So perhaps the president has at least that much going for him.

Eighty-nine percent are also concerned about inflation, the poll showed. In fact, inflation was the biggest concern of those polled — higher than other concerns such as threats to personal rights and freedoms (82% concerned), higher crime (82%), political divisions (82%), the Israel-Hamas war (74%), terrorist attacks (73%), gun laws (72%), and abortion.

Forty percent of Democrats say they don’t believe the worst is over for the economy under President Joe Biden. (Getty)

Per Fox News:

“Sixty-seven don’t see any signs the economy has started to turn the corner. That includes most Republicans (84%) and independents (77%). “Among Democrats, nearly half don’t believe the worst is over (46%), a majority thinks the economy is in bad shape (59%), and most are worried about inflation (84%).”

“Two things are driving negative economic ratings,” says Democratic pollster Chris Anderson, whose firm Beacon Research conducts the Fox News survey along with Republican Daron Shaw. “One is inflation is still biting. It has slowed, but prices haven’t come down.

“The second is partisanship. Republicans almost universally give negative ratings to the economy, while during Trump’s presidency Democrats gave highly negative ratings. Personal fortunes have not changed along partisan lines since then, but presidents have.”

President Joe Biden continues to come under fire for the state of the economy. (Getty)