Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Hits All-Time Low

President Joe Biden is reaching new lows in the polls as the 2024 election gets closer, it seems. The latest example comes via NBC News, which ran a poll that showed Biden’s approval rating is at just 40 percent — the lowest since he took office.

NBC noted that when it comes to Biden, “a “strong majorities of all voters disapprove of his handling of foreign policy and the Israel-Hamas war.”

Biden is also trailing former president Donald Trump “for the first time in a hypothetical general-election matchup,” NBC reported.

But that’s not all. Biden’s disapproval rating is most pronounced within his own party, as 70 percent of Democrats say they do not support his handling of the war.

President Joe Biden is heading the wrong way in the polls. (Getty)

“Joe Biden is at a uniquely low point in his presidency, and a significant part of this, especially within the Biden coalition, is due to how Americans are viewing his foreign policy actions,” said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted this survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies, via NBC News.

“This poll is a stunner, and it’s stunning because of the impact the Israel-Hamas war is having on Biden.”

NBC added: “According to the poll, 40% of registered voters approve of Biden’s job performance, while 57% disapprove, representing Biden’s all-time low in approval (and all-time high in disapproval) in the poll since becoming president.”