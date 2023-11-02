Popular Cleveland DJ Killed in Accident After Being Hit by Driver Going Wrong Way on Interstate

Video from the Ohio Department of Transportation shows a wrong-way interstate driver nearly crashing into several vehicles before plowing head-on into another vehicle, killing a popular Cleveland disc jockey.

Daniel “Foz” Fazio of Cleveland classic rock station 98.5 WQMX and the driver of the wrong-way vehicle — identified as Luis Caban-Medina, 31 — both died as a result of the collision.

The accident happened on I-271 near I-480 westbound close to Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

Daniel Fazio, right, was set to celebrate his 18th wedding anniversary with wife Jessica on the day after he died. (GoFundMe)

Per WEWS:

“In some areas of Northeast Ohio, ODOT has a wrong-way detection system that alerts drivers if they enter a highway going in the wrong direction, but not on I-271. Even if there had been a detection system on I-271, it wouldn’t have alerted Cuban-Medina that he entered the freeway in the wrong direction because, according to ODOT, it appears he was already on I-271 driving in the correct direction, but for unknown reasons made a U-turn in the middle of the freeway.”

There have been 132 wrong-way accidents in Ohio so far this year, 14 of which have resulted in fatalities, according to ODOT.

Fazio’s friends and family were stunned by news of his death, per WEWS.

“Foz was a huge personality. He had a big smile, and whenever he was here, he filled the room before he even opened his mouth. He was just a great guy all around,” said Sarah Kay, WQMX program director and morning show host, via WEWS. “We were all just shocked, completely shocked. And we’re completely sad; it’s just shocking.”

Fazio’s 18-year wedding anniversary with wife Jessica was set to take place one day after his death. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.