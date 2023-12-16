Popular Gospel Singer Dies On Stage at 30 (Video)

The 30-year-old gospel singer Pedro Henrique died onstage during a live performance after collapsing onstage.

Videos by Rare

An official cause of death has not been released, but it is suspected that the singer suffered a heart attack.

See the clip of Henrique’s collapse below…

Henrique’s record label posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to everyone,” the post in Portuguese read in part, with the label adding that Henrique was a “present husband and super dedicated father.” “The songs in your voice will not die and your legacy will remain through your wife, your little daughter Zoe and so many lives that were and will be reached by Christ through the records of your voice!” the post continued. “We have rejoiced so many times together, and now we weep with those who weep. The Christian music segment is in mourning. The Todah Music family is in mourning.” “See you soon dear brother!!! See you soon!” the post concluded. https://people.com/gospel-singer-pedro-henrique-dead-collapsed-onstage-8416542

Henrique is survived by his wife and their infant daughter, who will soon be 2 months old.

The funeral burial will take place in his hometown of Guarulhos, São Paulo.

Rest in peace!