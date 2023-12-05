Popular Podcaster Dead at 32 After Deadly Shootout with Police

Tyler Goodson, a member of the popular “S-Town” podcast, died this week at the age of 32 following a fatal shootout with police.

The standoff took place at Goodson’s home in Woodstock, Alabama, where the police responded to a call after midnight on Sunday. When the police arrived, they encountered 32 year old Tyler Goodson barricaded inside his home.

Authorities stated that Goodson had brandished a firearm, which led to a standoff. Goodson was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound suffered during the shootout.

Mayor Jeff Dodson of Woodstock issued a statement on Monday addressing the unknowns of the situation, stating, “Everyone wants answers and details, myself included.”

Tyler was well known and loved by myself, his family and this community. That love extends far beyond due to the S-Town podcast,” Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson said in a statement. https://www.cnn.com/2023/12/05/us/s-town-podcast-tyler-goodson-dead/index.html

The “S-Town” podcast skyrocketed to popularity in 2017, amassing 16 million downloads in just its first week. It later went on to receive a Peabody Award in 2018.

