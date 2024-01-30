Popular Television Actress Dead at 42

Amanda Elizabeth Davies, a popular television actress, passed away this week at the age of 42. No information about the cause of death was released.

Videos by Rare

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika’s daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly. The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time,” a message on Slezak’s official website read. A rep for Slezak also confirmed Davies’ death to PEOPLE. No other details were immediately available. https://people.com/amanda-elizabeth-davies-dead-42-daughter-one-life-to-live-star-erika-slezak-8551838

Amanda is best known for her portrayal of her real life mother Erika Slezak’s character Victoria “Vicky” Lord, on the popular television show “One Life to Live”. She made several appearances as a young “Vicky” during flashback scenes in 2003.

The show aired from 1968 to 2012 and earned Amanda’s mother six Daytime Emmy Awards for her role as “Vicky.”

Robin Platzer/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Rest in peace!