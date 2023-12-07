Popular TV Meteorologist Pleads Guilty to OVI After Wrecking With Blood-Alcohol Level Three Times Above Legal Limit

A popular Cleveland meteorologist pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence, and is fortunate things didn’t turn out a lot worse, after she crashed into a telephone pole while allegedly driving 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Videos by Rare

Holly Strano, the morning meteorologist at WKYC-TV, reportedly had a blood-alcohol level of 0.244. Drivers in Ohio are considered legally intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08

Hollie Strano exits a police vehicle after a crash in which she was allegedly intoxicated. (Cuyahoga Falls Police Dept.)

Per Cleveland.com:

“Strano, a Lyndhurst native who now lives in Highland Heights, was spotted by a Cuyahoga Falls police officer driving 70 mph in a 35-mph zone just after 7:30 p.m. on Akron-Peninsula Road on Thanksgiving. The dash camera video shows the officer following Strano with emergency lights on.

“Moments later, Strano’s vehicle begins weaving and goes off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole and causing the vehicle to spin around. The pole was broken by the impact, the video shows.”

Strano was fined $375, plus court costs, and her driver license will now be suspended for a year, though she will be permitted to drive to work. The charges of having a blood-alcohol level three times above the legal limit was dismissed.

Cleveland TV meteorologist Hollie Strano is questioned by police. (Cuyahoga Falls Police Dept.)

She will now also have to serve a six-day driver intervention program, as opposed to going to jail.

No word on whether WKYC intends to keep her on, though some suspect if she were going to be fired it would have happened already.

Cleveland.com reports:

“Ian Friedman, the attorney representing Strano, said she is thankful for the support she has received.

‘”Hollie concluded this matter today by accepting responsibility at the first opportunity. We are grateful for all of the support she has received from so many during this difficult time,’ he said in a statement.

Strano has worked at WKYC since 2002 and has become among the most-noted Cleveland television personalities in the process.