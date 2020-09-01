A 23-year-old former porn star has been implicated in the death of a Florida man who was found buried in a shallow grave located just off a road in the city of Graceville, Florida.

Florida woman Lauren Wambles, who went by Aubrey Gold during her time on screen, was charged with Principal to Murder for her involvement in the killing of 51-year-old Raul Guillen. Wambles’ boyfriend, 35-year-old William Parker, is also facing murder charges for Guillen’s death. Another man, 43-year-old Jeremie Peters, was charged with being an accessory to the murder.

THREE CHARGED IN HOMICIDE HOLMES COUNTY – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has charged three individuals in connection to the murder of a man who was reported missing from Jackson and Houston Counties around July 4, 2020.Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office contacted HCSO to advise their search for 51-year-old Raul Ambriz Guillen led them to information stating Guillen was last seen at 1101 Highway 171, Graceville at the residence of 43-year-old Jeremie Odell Peters in the company of 35 year-old William Shane Parker of Gordon, Alabama and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Lauren Kay Wambles of Dothan, Alabama.Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office obtained search warrants at two homes on Highway 171, including that of Peters’, and evidence pertaining to the homicide was discovered at both locations.Bay County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue then assisted with cadaver dogs, which located what appeared to be a grave site off Kirkland Road in northeastern Holmes County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement then excavated the site, where the body of a deceased male later identified as Guillen was located and recovered.Parker is charged with an open count of murder and is currently in custody of the Jackson County Correctional Facility, where he is awaiting extradition to Holmes County.Wambles is charged with being a principle to murder and is currently in custody of the Houston County Jail, also awaiting extradition.Peters is charged with being an accessory after the fact and abuse of a corpse. He is in custody of the Holmes County Jail.This is an open and ongoing investigation, and more charges and arrests are pending.This investigation is a joint effort with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office and State Attorney’s Office. Advertisement Posted by Holmes County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

According to local authorities, Guillen was last seen alive at Jeremie Peters’ Graceville, Florida home. Wambles and Parker were also known to be at the residence at that time. An investigation of Guillen’s disappearance turned up evidence of his murder at Peters’ home.

Local authorities believe that Guillen died on or about July 4th of this year. The arrest of Guillen’s killers actually began as a sexual assault investigation in neighboring Jackson County, Florida. A woman, who was Guillen’s roommate, reported to the police that she was raped by William Parker. Two months after reporting her rape to police the woman followed up by informing them that she had learned Guillen was murdered though she did not have any evidence.

From there Jackson County authorities eventually learned that Guillen was killed in neighboring Holmes County. The investigation was ultimately a collaboration between a number of agencies, including the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Wambles appeared in 31 adult films between 2015 and 2018, including Pervs on Patrol, Girl Next Door Likes It Dirty 6, My Sister Has an Ad-dick-tion, Deep Throat This 73, Spring Break F*ck Parties 6, Moms in Control, Moms Bang Teens, Step Siblings Caught, P*ssy Crazy 2: Threesomes Are Never a Crowd, Squirt Monsters 2, and Moms in Control 9.