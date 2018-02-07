Pornhub has announced that they will ban high-tech porn videos that are edited to feature celebrities. The clips, referred to as “deepfakes” have been getting a lot of attention lately and Pornhub — which ranks as the 20th most popular website in the United States — is the first major adult site to ban the new trend.





The site says that they consider the videos to be non-consensual pornography, which is prohibited in their terms of service. In a statement to Rare, Pornhub VP Corey Price said “content that is flagged on Pornhub that directly violates our Terms of Service is removed as soon as we are made aware of it; this includes non-consensual content. To further ensure the safety of all our fans, we officially took a hard stance against revenge porn, which we believe is a form of sexual assault, and introduced a submission form for the easy removal of non-consensual content.”

He added that “users have started to flag [deepfakes] and we are taking it down as soon as we encounter the flags. We encourage anyone who encounters this issue to visit our content removal page so they can officially make a request.”

Online, Twitter users are commending Pornhub for their decision to ban deepfakes:

If @Pornhub really intends to enforce this policy (and can figure out how to do it operationally), it's a commendable move. https://t.co/pPTtIlnxSf — Annemarie Bridy (@AnnemarieBridy) February 6, 2018

Motherboard writer Emanuel Maiberg also noted that Pornhub has been much more responsive to the deepfakes trend than Reddit, which hosts a deepfakes community.

Companies that have responded to deepfakes more responsibly than @reddit: – Discord

– Gyfcat

– Pornhubhttps://t.co/hupcTnnRMe — Emanuel E Cheeseberg (@emanuelmaiberg) February 6, 2018

Deepfakes only really took off around the beginning of the year when the app “FakeApp” became popular. Fakeapp uses an algorithm to generate an image of the subject’s face and put it on another body. All a user has to do is plug in the source material (a couple hundred photos of a celebrity) and the app does the rest. Sometimes the results are shoddy, but other times, they’re seamless. Check out this clip of a deepfake replacing Harrison Ford with Nicolas Cage in an iconic scene from “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

The app’s users quickly began manufacturing pornography. Some of that content found its way onto the popular video hosting site Gfycat, which is the 76th most popular site in the United States. While Gfycat does allow adult content, they quickly began removing deepfake porn. In a statement, the site told BBC “our terms of service allow us to remove content that we find objectionable. We are actively removing this content.”

But since this trend is only new and still a bit of a fringe fad, it’s probably going to take a little while before deepfakes are off porn sites and only used for wholesome purposes like slapping Nicolas Cage’s mug on Harrison Ford’s body.