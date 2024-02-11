Post Malone’s Full Iconic ‘America The Beautiful’ Performance At 2024 Super Bowl

Artist Post Malone, known for his hit songs ‘Congratulations’ and others, honored the United States of America today at the 2024 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers being held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Malone did so by singing ‘America the Beautiful’ before country music legend Reba McEntire sang the National Anthem.

Videos by Rare

Malone wowed the audience at Allegiant Stadium, and the world with his powerful performance of the song. Take a look at his full performance below…

Post Malone sings “America the Beautiful” at the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/hmpV46HmoB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 11, 2024

For somebody who has not been a fan of Malone, I was more than impressed with his performance here. It wasn’t too flashy, but good in all the right places. I was pleasantly surprised. He did an outstanding job!