Around 2:45 pm Eastern Time, August 2nd, the Capitol Police responded to a ‘concerning call.’ The caller warned of a possible active shooter.

Videos by Rare

The shooter has yet to be confirmed however the Capitol Police have arrived and are in pursuit. They tweeted: “Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here.”

Potential Active Shooter On Capitol Grounds, Police In Pursuit

Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here. pic.twitter.com/vqCY0I7u8m — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 2, 2023

According to Fox, one of their reporters was on the third floor of the building when she was confronted by Capitol Police in their assault gear and told to evacuate, along with the rest of the media present at the time.

The police further shared that anyone left in the building needs to take shelter and silence their phones. They reminded everyone that there has still been no confirmation of an active shooter and no gun shots have been fired but to stay tuned.

Latest reports from the Capitol are sating that the search is still going, and to continue to take shelter and follow the officer’s commands.

This is a developing story