Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $835 Million

The Powerball jackpot is back on the rise after no one managed to beat the massive odds on Monday night. So the winnings for Wednesday? Try about $835 million.

Monday’s numbers were 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and 4. Again, nobody hit, making it the 29th straight drawing without a jackpot winner. The last winner, out of California, picked up $1.08 billion back on July 19.

Per The Associated Press:

“That winless streak is due to the miserable odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million. It’s those long, long odds that result in such large top prizes, as they cause the jackpot to roll over week after week.

“Three people in Florida and one person in Oregon matched five numbers to win $1 million.”

The largest win ever came in November 2022, when a California resident received the $2.04 billion Powerball prize.

Winners almost always take the cash option. So if someone wins it on Wednesday, that would mean about $390.4 million. But if no one wins again, that number will continue to climb.