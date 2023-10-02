Powerball Jackpot Surpasses One Billion Yet Again

Are you ready to get rich, or at least spend a lot of money trying?

If so, the Powerball may be your ticket. That is, assuming you’re holding the winning ticket. No one did Saturday night, so now the prize is $1.04 billion.

That’s right, for the second time in a year, the jackpot has surpassed a billion bucks. The last big winner hit in November, in California, to the tune of more than $2 billion. So yes, it can (and eventually will) happen.

Per The Associated Press:

“The $1.04 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment through an annuity, doled out over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $478.2 million”

So if you’re feeling lucky, just plop down a couple of bucks — as that’s what it costs for a ticket in most states.

So far, we’ve gone 30 straight weeks with a winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

