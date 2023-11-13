Prairie View A&M Employee Fatally Shot on Campus Farm

An employee at Prairie View A&M University was fatally shot on the college farm, cancelling classes for Monday.

Videos by Rare

The shooting reportedly occurred on campus at Governor Bill and Vara Daniel Farm and Ranch at 9:39 a.m. Police have taken a person into custody in relation to the tragedy, authorities said, via KPRC.

The shooting was an isolated incident, police said, with no students involved.

The shooting at Prairie View marks the second such incident in a week. (KPRC)

Prairie View A&M lifted a shelter-in-place for students and released a statement.

“This morning, an incident isolated to the Governor Bill and Vera Daniels Farm and Ranch involving a former employee resulted in a shelter-in-place notification to the campus community. Through the swift action of campus law enforcement, the suspect was detained and taken into custody,” the statement read. “No students were injured, however one victim, a current PVAMU employee, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As our campus mourns, the University has canceled all in-person classes for the remainder of the day. Faculty and staff are encouraged to communicate with their immediate supervisor, should they need time off to process today’s unfortunate event. Our hearts go out to family, friends, and all impacted by this tragedy. Individuals needing counseling or related support may do so through Student Counseling Services (students) and the Employee Assistance Program (employees). The Prairie View A&M University Police Department is leading the investigation.”

Officials investigate a fatal shooting at Prairie View A&M. (KPRC)

This marks the second shooting in about a week on or near the Prairie View A$M campus. On Nov. 5, seven people were injured in a shooting at a trail ride event near the school’s campus.

Prairie View A&M is a historically black college, founded in 1776, and the second-oldest public institution of higher learning in Texas.