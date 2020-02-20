A pregnant school superintendent in Windham, Ohio has been sentenced to ten years in prison for engaging in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old male student while she was principal at the high school he attended.

35-year-old Laura Amero admitted in court to having sex with one student and trying to become intimate with another 16-year-old student while she was principal at Windham High School from 2015 to 2017 before receiving her sentence, which is the maximum sentence allowed in Ohio for her crime.

According to authorities, Amero had sex with the 16-year-old student in her office at least once. The incident in question was filmed, for reasons that defy all logic, which is what ultimately lead to Amero’s arrest. The video, of course, spread like wildfire through student social circles at the high school. Amero claimed to officers that she had heard the student she had sex with showed the video to the basketball team. Eventually, a concerned parent got wind of what was going on and reported Amero to the police.

Amero initially denied being the woman in the video who looked exactly like her and was having sex in her office before eventually admitting that she was, indeed, the woman in the video who looked exactly like her and was having sex in her office. Amero also admitted to sending sexually explicit Snapchats and text messages to the teenage student.

By the time she was caught Amero had been promoted to superintendent of the school district. She stepped down last June, two months after her arrest.

Despite her ten year sentence, the judge has delayed Amero’s incarceration until two weeks after she is expected to give birth in April. Amero will have to register as a sex offender once she is released from prison.