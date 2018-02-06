President Donald Trump tweeted his response on Tuesday to the news that a 26-year-old NFL linebacker was killed in a crash caused by a drunk driver who had been deported twice before.





RELATED: Police ID drunk driving suspect in death of NFL player Edwin Jackson

Trump, who has emphasized immigration reform since launching his presidential campaign and who said Kate Steinle’s murder in San Francisco was a prime example of why Congress should act, tweeted that Edwin Jackson’s death is yet another reason border security is paramount.

So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

“So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!” Trump said.

In a second tweet, Trump called Jackson “a wonderful young man” and his death senseless.

My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

“My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts,” he said.

As we reported Monday, Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, was arrested for suspected drunk driving.

According to the Indy Star, police said Orrego-Savala gave them the fake name Alex Cabrera Gonsales, did not have a driver’s license, is in America illegally and has been deported twice.

RELATED: Trump slams Kate Steinle case, and Justice Department issues warrant

Police also said Orrego-Savala was drunk and three times the legal limit.

Vice President Mike Pence also responded to Jackson’s death.