Menu
Pyeongchang Olympics Figure Skating Ice Dance Read this Next

A French ice dancer somehow kept her cool in the Olympics' latest wardrobe malfunction
Advertisement

Oprah Winfrey provided President Donald Trump a brief distraction from his weekend tweetstorm, in which he mostly defended himself against the latest news coming out of the Mueller investigation.


On Sunday night, Trump dropped a Twitter bomb on Winfrey, calling her “insecure” and saying he hopes she runs for president in 202o so “she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes,” Trump tweeted. “The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect.”

Last fall, Winfrey was on CBS’ “60 Minutes” to talk politics with a group of Michigan voters. She recently reconvened the group to continue the discussion, which aired on the news show Sunday night.

Apparently Trump tuned in, and what transpired obviously pushed his buttons, leading him to taunt Winfrey on Twitter.

RELATED: Vanity Fair has to embarrassingly apologize for photoshop screw ups with Reese Witherspoon and Oprah

The notion of Winfrey running for president gathered steam after she delivered an inspiring speech while receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globes last month. The idea of a presidential run for Winfrey, which she herself made no mention of in her address, sparked social media into a frenzy.

From entertainment shows to the nightly news, the topic of a Winfrey presidential campaign was everywhere. However, Winfrey herself has said she has no plans to run.

RELATED: Gayle King just commented on rumors of Oprah running for president

“I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it’s just not in my spirit,” she said in a “60 Minutes Overtime” segment posted online.

Trump rips “insecure” Oprah and wants her to run for president in 2020 — he likes his chances Right photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images Left photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images
Author placeholder image About the author:
Jeffrey Caplan
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

Virginia man sentenced after insane scheme to impregnate a 14 year old for a welfare check ended in a bust

Virginia man sentenced after insane scheme to impregnate a 14 year old for a welfare check ended in a bust

We now know chilling details about the Florida shooter’s activities before and after the massacre

We now know chilling details about the Florida shooter’s activities before and after the massacre

Cops bust twin brothers planning bombing — and using teens to help build them

Cops bust twin brothers planning bombing — and using teens to help build them

One survivor of the Florida high school shooting came face-to-face with the killer before it all began

One survivor of the Florida high school shooting came face-to-face with the killer before it all began

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement