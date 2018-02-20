Menu
shooting Read this Next

A 7th grade Ohio student walked into school this morning and shot himself
Advertisement

BOISE, Idaho — President Donald Trump took last place in a new survey that aims to measure “presidential greatness.”

According to the results posted Monday by Boise State University, 170 political scientists participated in the 2018 Presidents and Executive Politics Presidential Greatness Survey. More than 57 percent of the respondents – current and recent members of the Presidents and Executive Politics Section of the American Political Science Association – were Democrats, while 13 percent were Republicans and 27 percent were Independents. Respondents gave each president a score of 0-100 for “overall greatness,” then each president’s scores were averaged.


RELATED: Chelsea Handler tweeted a vulgar response to Donald Trump’s President’s Day “reflection”

So who took the No. 1 spot? Abraham Lincoln led the pack with a score of 95.03, followed by George Washington, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson, Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower. Those presidents’ ranks remained unchanged from 2014.

Among recent presidents, Barack Obama fared the best, placing eighth with a score of 71.13. Ronald Reagan took the No. 9 spot, while Bill Clinton came in at No. 13, George H.W. Bush at No. 17, Jimmy Carter at No. 26 and George W. Bush at No. 30.

Trump ranked No. 44 – last place – with a score of 12.34. Among Republican respondents, he fared slightly better, coming in at No. 40.

A presidential greatness survey was just released, and President Trump won’t be happy with the results (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Advertisement

Rare Studio

Nearly 2 decades after going to prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Rae Carruth seeks custody of their son

Nearly 2 decades after going to prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Rae Carruth seeks custody of their son

Women are mistaking early signs of ovarian cancer for bloating, new study says

Women are mistaking early signs of ovarian cancer for bloating, new study says

A CNN panelist thinks the FBI didn’t act on the Nikolas Cruz warning because of his race

A CNN panelist thinks the FBI didn’t act on the Nikolas Cruz warning because of his race

“Few” parents express their concerns about a private school’s consent-free drug test policy

“Few” parents express their concerns about a private school’s consent-free drug test policy

Chelsea Handler tweeted a vulgar response to Donald Trump’s President’s Day “reflection”

Chelsea Handler tweeted a vulgar response to Donald Trump’s President’s Day “reflection”

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement