According to the results posted Monday by Boise State University, 170 political scientists participated in the 2018 Presidents and Executive Politics Presidential Greatness Survey. More than 57 percent of the respondents – current and recent members of the Presidents and Executive Politics Section of the American Political Science Association – were Democrats, while 13 percent were Republicans and 27 percent were Independents. Respondents gave each president a score of 0-100 for “overall greatness,” then each president’s scores were averaged.





So who took the No. 1 spot? Abraham Lincoln led the pack with a score of 95.03, followed by George Washington, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson, Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower. Those presidents’ ranks remained unchanged from 2014.

2018 Presidential Greatness Survey Top 10: 1. Lincoln

2. Washington

3. FDR

4. T. Roosevelt

5. Jefferson

6. Truman

7. Eisenhower

8. Obama

9. Reagan

10. LBJ Bottom 5 41. A. Johnson

42. Pierce

43. Wm Harrison

44. Buchanan

45. Trumphttps://t.co/M7KQk1FkeP — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 19, 2018

Among recent presidents, Barack Obama fared the best, placing eighth with a score of 71.13. Ronald Reagan took the No. 9 spot, while Bill Clinton came in at No. 13, George H.W. Bush at No. 17, Jimmy Carter at No. 26 and George W. Bush at No. 30.

Trump ranked No. 44 – last place – with a score of 12.34. Among Republican respondents, he fared slightly better, coming in at No. 40.