Primary Suspect Captured Seven Months After Ohio Double Murder

A man suspected of killing two 18-year-old males in Mansfield, Ohio, was captured in Columbus, authorities said.

Videos by Rare

Ja’Vontae Jones, 22, is accused in the shooting deaths Jonathan Ash and Nathan Carroll, both 18, back on June 8. US Marshals finally captured him on Wednesday, more than seven months after the incident took place.

That said, investigators didn’t start to target Jones as their primary suspect until last month.

“We are hopeful that this arrest will not only provide some relief to the victims’ families but also help alleviate any additional community fears,” Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch wrote in a news release. “We as that you respect the privacy of the families involved at this time.”

Per Fox 8 News:

Officers who responded that day to a report of a car crash and gunshots near North Lake Park and West 4th Street found both teens shot dead, according to the release. Authorities obtained a warrant for Jones’ arrest in December. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force sought him out, later learning he was living in Columbus. The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Task Force on Wednesday morning located and arrested Jones at an apartment along Alumcrest Lane in Columbus.

“Dedicated police work by the Mansfield Police Department and outstanding teamwork across the state of Ohio is what will continue to ensure justice for the community in Mansfield as well as across the state of Ohio,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in the release.

Columbus is about an hour’s drive south of Mansfield, where Jones reportedly is from.

Ja’Vontae Jones was arrested in connection to a double homicide in Mansfield, Ohio. (Mansfield police/WOIO)