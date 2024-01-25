Pro Wrestling Legend Dead at 56

Professional wrestler Harold Hogue, best known by his ring name Ice Train, has died. He was 56.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Hogue was popular on the World Championship Wrestling circuit in the 1990s and once went up against ‘Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Diamond Dallas Page revealed Ice Train’s passing in a Facebook post.

“It was so Sad to hear, that one of my closest brothers is gone,” Page wrote. “Harold Houge aka H aka Ice Train aka Smooth was a warrior and one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. Our 30 year relationship was filled with laughter & brotherhood. We were always there for each other. Our families are one family.

“One of my fondest memories was the Christmas the two of us headed into the inner city to help many of the less fortunate families have a better Christmas. As you can see we got on our favorite Christmas outfits and headed out to spread some cheer. I’ve also included one my favorite pictures of H & my mom Sylvia at Payge’s & my wedding. I will put up a tribute video up later next week. I just don’t have the strength to do it yet.”

F4WOnline reports:

Ice Train had three stints with World Championship Wrestling from 1993-94, 1996-07, and 2000 to 2001. He also wrestled with Germany’s Catch Wrestling Association from 1994-96, and 1997-98. In his second run with WCW, he teamed with Scott Norton as “Fire & Ice.” They had a brief rivalry with The Steiner Bros, culminating in the two teams meeting at The Great American Bash in 1996. Fire and Ice would begin to show dissension after losing to the Steiners and Norton and Train ultimately ended up feuding in late 1996. Train returned to WCW in 2000 as M.L. Smooth in the New Blood faction. He wrestled on the second-last-ever episode of WCW Nitro, losing to Kanyon in a match that went just over five minutes.