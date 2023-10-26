Prolific American Musician Dies Aged 74

Gregg Sutton, who toured with Bob Dylan, and worked as the musical director for comedian Andy Kaufman has reportedly died at the age of 74. Sutton reportedly died on Sunday, October 22nd at his home in Los Angeles. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Sutton also was a member of the band ‘Lone Justice’. Sutton had been a childhood friend of comedian Andy Kaufman, which led the pair to eventually work together. In the Jim Carrey film ‘Man on the Moon’, a biopic about Andy Kaufman, Gregg Sutton played himself.

Gregg Sutton, a songwriter and musician who recorded as a solo artist, was a member of Lone Justice, toured with Bob Dylan and was the musical director for comedian Andy Kaufman, died Sunday in Los Angeles. He was 74. No cause of death was immediately given. Sutton joined Lone Justice as bassist when the lineup started to change after the group signed to Geffen Records, and he was a key participant in the L.A. group’s second and last album, “Shelter,” in 1986, co-writing the songs “Dreams Come True” and “Inspiration.” His work with Maria McKee continued with her 1989 solo debut as he co-wrote the songs “Breathe” and “This Property Is Condemned.” Before joining that group, he played in Dylan’s band during the early ’80s tour that was captured on the “Real Live” album in an ensemble that included Mick Taylor and Ian McLagan. His association with Andy Kaufman got off to a really early start: They became friends in the fourth grade in Great Neck, NY, and Sutton served as his musical director from the comedian’s club days until his death, including a legendary show at Carnegie Hall in 1979. https://variety.com/2023/music/news/gregg-sutton-dead-songwriter-musician-lone-justice-andy-kaufman-1235765536/