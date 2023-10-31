Prolific American TV Star Dies Aged 50

Tyler Christopher, who was a prolific American television actor that starred in such series as ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘General Hospital’ has reportedly tragically died at the age of 50.

Fox News reports on his death…

“General Hospital” star Tyler Christopher has died. He was 50. The official “General Hospital” Instagram account uploaded a statement from producer Frank Valentini who honored the late soap opera star. “I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher’s passing. He was kind, an incredible actor and a dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time,” the statement, signed by Valentini, read.

Accompanied by the message was an image of Christopher Tyler’s “General Hospital” co-star, Maurice Benard, also took to Instagram on Tuesday remembering Christopher.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment,” Benard’s caption began. “Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting.”

