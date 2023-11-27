Prolific News Figure Dead At 96

Charles Peters, an iconic American newsman who co-founded and edited the Washington Monthly, has reportedly died at the age of 96. He reportedly died from congestive heart failure earlier this month.

The New York Times reports on his death…

Charles Peters, the founding editor of The Washington Monthly, a small political journal that challenged liberal and conservative orthodoxies and for decades was avidly read in the White House, Congress and the city’s newsrooms, died on Thursday at his home in Washington. He was 96. His death was confirmed by The Washington Monthly, which reported that Mr. Peters “had been in declining physical health for several years, mainly from congestive heart failure.” Often called the “godfather of neoliberalism,” the core policy doctrine of the magazine, Mr. Peters was The Monthly’s editor from 1969 until his retirement in 2001. He also wrote five books on politics, government and history, and a column, “Tilting at Windmills,” offering pithy thoughts on politics and current events, from 1977 to 2014. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/23/us/politics/charles-peters-dead.html

Peters is often referred to as the ‘father of neoliberalism’. May he rest in peace!