Prolific TV Actor Dead At 68

Camden Toy, a television actor featured most prominently in the series ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’, has reportedly died at the age of 68. Toy specialized in portraying monsters and villains, usually donning serious makeup and special effects during his on-screen appearances.

Legacy.com reports on his prolific career….

Toy’s trajectory in film and television was guided in part by his father, who worked as a makeup artist in the film industry and encouraged his son to pursue acting. Toy got his start playing small roles in independent films, but fully landed on fandom’s radar when he played one of the demonic Gentlemen in the fan favorite “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” episode, “Hush,” in 1999. The episode was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, the only episode in the series to receive the honor.

Toy returned to the “Buffyverse” several times, including an appearance on its spinoff show, “Angel.” He often played outlandish, makeup- and prosthetics-laden villains and monsters, including the skin-eating Gnarl, “uber-vamp” Turok-Han, and the Prince of Lies.

Toy also appeared in such shows as “The Bay,” “Goodnight Burbank,” “The Mentalist,” and “Shameless,” along with dozens of independent films. He was also a founding member of theater NADA in New York City.

