Pulitzer Prize-Winning TV Critic Dead at 79

American writer and television critic Tom Shales, who won the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism in 1988, has died. He was 79.

Shales died from covid and renal failure, his caretaker said. He is believed to have no immediate survivors. He served as the Washington Post’s TV critic from 1977-2010.

Tom Shales passed away this morning. The Pulitzer Prize winning former critic at The Washington Post — and one of the country’s most brilliant writers — was 79. I loved him like a brother … he will be missed by many. @RealTomShales #TomShales pic.twitter.com/TVrZOtaWCh — james andrew miller (@JimMiller) January 13, 2024

Deadline reports:

As The Post’s chief TV critic starting in 1977, his column was widely syndicated, bringing him national attention and influence. Shales covered of all forms of the medium, from nature documentaries to late-night talk shows, network sitcoms to cable dramas. In 1988, he won the Pulitzer Prize for criticism, the fourth TV reviewer to earn the top prize in journalism. He was an early advocate for cable TV. In addition to his work for The Post, he wrote for TelevisionWeek, Huffington Post (now the HuffPost) and Roger Ebert’s website about film and television. His books included Live From New York: An Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live (2002) and Those Guys Have All the Fun: Inside the World of ESPN (2011), both oral histories written with journalist James Andrew Miller.

Tom Shales worked as the TV critic for the Washington Post from 1977-2010. (Getty)