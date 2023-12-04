Punk Rock Icon Dead at 65

Shane MacGowan, frontman for the punk rock band the Pogues, has died. He was 65. A cause of death was not given.

Videos by Rare

MacGowan may be best known for singing the Christmas hit Fairytale of New York.

The Pogues released a statement, confirming his death and paying tribute to their fallen frontman.

“It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan,” it read. “Shane died peacefully this morning (Nov. 30) with his wife Victoria and family by his side. Prayers and the last rites were read, which gave comfort to his family.”

Entertainment Weekly reports:

Born on Christmas Day, 1957, to Irish parents in Pembury, U.K., MacGowan grew up living in both England and Ireland throughout his childhood years. An early adopter of the punk-rock movement, he played in several bands before founding the Pogues with Peter “Spider” Stacy, Jem Finer, and James Fearnley in 1982. Drawing lyrical inspiration from Irish history, MacGowan went on to pen many of the group’s greatest hits across five albums over the next nine years, including their debut single, “Dark Streets of London.” He also co-wrote his 1988 duet with Kirsty MacColl, “Fairytale of New York,” which remains one of most beloved holiday songs. However, due to his struggle with addiction and unprofessional behavior, MacGowan was kicked out of the Pogues mid-tour at the height of the band’s popularity in 1991. Following his ousting, MacGowan formed Shane MacGowan and the Popes, which he fronted from 1992 until 2005. He would not reunite with the Pogues until a decade later, when the band embarked on a sold-out tour in 2001. Though its members did not release any new music together, the group remained active until 2014. https://ew.com/shane-macgowan-dead-the-pogues-frontman-fairytale-of-new-york-christmas-song-8408401