Punxsutawney Phil Makes 2024 Groundhog Day Prediction (Video)

Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog located in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania that makes a yearly prediction on this day as to whether we will have two more weeks of Winter, or an early Spring, has made his 2024 prediction.

Videos by Rare

Phil emerged from his home today in order to predict that it will be an early spring in 2024, which is a break from the two additional weeks of winter he has predicted over the last several years.

See a video of the groundhog making this prediction below…

Will the groundhog be correct in predicting an early Spring? The New York Post reports…

The cold weather and snowfall may soon come to an end, at least according to the region’s fluffiest weather predictor. Punxsutawney Phil, the 132-year-old world-famous groundhog, failed to see his shadow when he was abruptly woken from his sleep in Gobbler’s Knob in western Pennsylvania early Friday. Had he seen it, that would have spelled six more weeks of winter. Still, don’t get out the bathing suits just yet — Phil has only been accurate about 40% of the time over the past 100 years. https://nypost.com/2024/02/02/news/punxsutawney-phil-says-spring-is-near/