8-Foot Python Fatally Strangled Indiana Woman

An autopsy determined that an Indiana woman, who was found with an 8-foot-long python wrapped about her neck, had indeed been killed by the reptile. Indiana State Police stated the autopsy showed 36-year-old Laura Hurst’s cause of death was asphyxiation due to strangulation by snake.” The findings are still pending a final toxicology report.

The woman was found unresponsive by Benton County Sheriff Don Munson on October 30th, on the floor of a snake-filled home in the northern Indian town of Oxford. Munson, who is the owner of the home, called the woman’s death a “tragic accident with loss of human life” and is working with state police. Back in 2001, when he was a county sheriff’s deputy, he bred snakes for sale.

"She knew what she was doing. She didn't fear any of them. So, no matter how maybe aggressive (a snake) was during breeding season, how defensive it was, she never let that phase her.”

The python had apparently been taken from its enclosure, but luckily the other snakes in the house were still their cages when police arrived. When medics arrived at the house, they found the reticulated python was wrapped loosely around her neck and were unable to revive her.

Authorities stated the home had about 140 snakes, 20 of which were owned by Hurts, who police said apparently kept them in the home and visited then twice weekly. The home’s owner had renovated it to house a snake collection.