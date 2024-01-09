Sonja Semyonova, a 45-year-old from the British Columbia in Canada, believes she is in love with an oak tree.

Videos by Rare

As it is reported by Breitbart, it all began when Sonja started taking lonely walks in 2020. It was not until the winter of 2021 however, that she really started playing the field. The field of trees that is.

Sonja recounted her story claiming: “I was walking a path near the tree five days a week for the whole winter. I noticed a connection with the tree.” She then went on to explain the craving experience she felt. She even likened her relationship with the tree to meeting “a new partner,” though the tree feeling is much less fleeting.

Queer Woman Has A ‘Thing’ For Trees

Here come the Ecosexuals! https://t.co/kvd1g8riYh — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 27, 2023

She says that she does not have physical relations with the tree however she reminisced that the tree gave her: “The feeling of being tiny and supported by something so solid, the feeling of not being able to fall.” Sonja continued to talk about how she would lie against the tree and have these “erotic” feelings for the tree.

She believes that this “ecosexuality,” as she calls it, is “misperceived.” She also believes that there are many others like her out there, claiming that people who simply love the outdoors may be just like her, certifiably insane… excuse me “ecosexual.”

This tree hugger, to put it lightly, went on to explain the philosophy behind this eco-extremism: “what we fail to notice is that the reason we want this is to tap into the life force that comes from these things, which is the erotic.”

In light of the holiday season, it seems appropriate to say Sonja really took the Christ out of Christmas and maybe listened to too much “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”