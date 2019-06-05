They say you get what you deserve. If you do something stupid or dumb, or just plain ridiculous, it will eventually come back to haunt you. Like in the case of Georgia Clark, a high school English teacher in Fort Worth who was fired and got everything she deserved. Why was she fired? Well one, for being racist. But more specifically, she decided to use the power of Twitter to ask President Donald Trump to get rid of the “undocumented immigrants” in her school.

Mind you, her Twitter account was very public, even though she thought they were private messages to the President. Which I mean, I have nothing against freedom of speech, you say what you want to say. But if you are going to do something as stupid as this, at least make sure your freaking privacy setting are correct!

Georgia Clark, you racists, you can’t run away and delete everything. KARMA HAS A KISS FOR YOU! @FortWorthISD pic.twitter.com/FkIVEm2HMb — Yaya🗡 (@Y_wung) May 29, 2019

The Fort Worth Independent School district board found out about the ignorant tweets she made and unanimously voted 8-0 to terminate her contract, less than a week after she was suspended. Fourteen people at the board meeting spoke against Clark’s continued employment, which not surprisingly enough, no one was in favor of keeping her. Honestly, I don’t blame them at all. She put these children, who are just trying to get an education, in major risk because she simply thought they looked Hispanic. Yikes.

According to a school district review, Clark, an English teacher at Carter-Riverside High School, has worked with the district since 1998. Upon investigation, she admitted the Twitter posts were indeed hers. On May 17, several tweets addressed to Mr. President stated that her school district was “loaded” with undocumented students from Mexico, referring to them as “illegal students.” She basically believed that her high school had been “taken over by them” and the “drug dealers needed to be punished” since the district wasn’t doing anything.

Who did she blame for the students remaining in the district? None other than her assistant principal, who she referred to as a “Hispanic assistant principal who protects certain students from criminal prosecution.” She then decided to end her series of inhumane tweets saying, “anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated.” The teacher listed two private phone numbers, assuring Trump that she was using her real name.

This teacher works at a school that is over 80% Latino. https://t.co/DR8MJbDPUL pic.twitter.com/kSObAr9tjB — Emily M. Farris (@emayfarris) May 29, 2019

As expected, Clark later told investigators that she had received several messages and calls on those numbers, calling her a racist, which she had to file a police report due to being scared for her safety. But between you and me, did you really not see this coming? This woman was basically racially profiling students in her school.

Oh, but it doesn’t end there. On May 22nd, the teacher followed up on Twitter with another post directed to President Trump, reading, “I really do need a contact here in Fort Worth who should be actively investigating and removing the illegals that are in public school system.” So yeah, this woman was begging for attention and asking for all the threats she could get. According to the School Board, Clark was disciplined in 2013 after referring to a group of students as “little Mexico,” and one student as “white bread.” Clark allegedly also told a student “show me your papers, you are illegal,” assuming the students’ ethnicity after they asked permission to use the restroom.

Hey, @KentPScribner, I know FWISD has problems with teacher retention, but you could definitely do better than Georgia Clark. Might I recommend someone with DACA? https://t.co/JBDwskgybG — Andy Richardson (@andres_en_tx) May 29, 2019

Even before being investigated for her twitter posts, the Texas teacher was already being investigated after two students reported they deemed racist incidents with the teacher in May. Of course, Ms. Clark denied all accusation of making racist comments. But, not having it one bit, the board ultimately stated Clark violated the boards’ policies on social media and ethical conduct, referring to the post as “racially intolerant and/or insensitive”

District Superintendent Kent P. Scrivener reassured the community that every child in the district was welcomed and will be treated with dignity and respect, despite the debate over immigration status in the United States. Fort Worth, Texas has one of the nation’s highest Hispanic populations with almost 35 percent identified as Latino or Hispanic. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Fort Worth ISD has a nearly 63 percent Hispanic population. At Carter-Riverside High School the student body in 2018 was 87.5 percent Hispanic.