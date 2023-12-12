Radio Legend Dead At 72

Maria Emilia Martin, the creator of the radio program ‘Latino USA’, has reportedly died at the age of 72. ‘Latino USA’ is the now longest running Latino-based station in the United States. She reportedly passed away in a hospice facility in Austin, Texas on December 2nd, 2023.

The New York Times reports on her passing…

Maria Emilia Martin, who founded “Latino USA,” which is now the longest-running public radio show in the country covering Latino communities, and who trained and mentored hundreds of journalists in Central and South America, died on Dec. 2 at a hospice facility in Austin, Texas. She was 72. The cause was complications of surgery, said the NPR arts correspondent Mandalit del Barco, a protégée of Ms. Martin’s. Ms. Martin had not been planning on a career as a journalist. Like many of her peers, she had been inspired by the civil rights movement to think about organizing on behalf of her cultural heritage as a Mexican American. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/09/business/media/maria-emilia-martin-dead.html

Millions of Americans were undoubtedly entertained by Martin throughout the years, and she will be missed dearly.