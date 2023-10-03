Raiders Fan Knocked Off Feet During Team’s Losing Bout With Chargers (Video)

A Las Vegas Raiders fan learned the hard way not to bring his act to Los Angeles Chargers country.

Videos by Rare

And in what has become a weekly tradition during the NFL season, a fan of an opposing team got punched. In the case of this particular Raiders fan, he also got pushed down the SoFi Stadium steps, the video revealed.

(KLTA/Twitter)

Both parties seemed as if they perhaps had too much to drink. The Chargers fan just happened to have less than the Raiders fan.

As the video revealed, the two butted heads (literally) before the Chargers fan took a swing, knocking the Raiders fan off his feet. The Raiders fan stumbled so hard that his shoe actually came off.

Eventually, a cooler head prevailed — and that man just also happened to be a Raiders fan. The Chargers fan seemed to like that guy just fine.

For the record, the Raiders fan who got punched eventually returned to his seat, turned back around, and everyone again turned their attention to the game — as if nothing ever happened.

Oh, and the Chargers hung on for a 24-17 win. As far as we know, none of the Raiders players lost a shoe during the game.