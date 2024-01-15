Rams Coach Has Major Regret After Playoff Loss to Lions

It was s close of a gamer as you could get in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs. Final score: Detroit Lions 24, Los Angeles Rams 23.

Videos by Rare

The last time the Lions won a playoff game was long before the iPhone was invented. In fact, we didn’t even know what the word “online” meant. That year was 1992, which was the 1991 season.

But they held on for this win, with Detroit quarterback Jared Goff topping his former team. Former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford played well, but couldn’t get his team over the hump for LA.

Anyway, it was Rams coach Sean McVay who expressed the greatest regret. Per the New York Post:

“McVay is one of the brightest offensive minds in the sport and did a fantastic job to get the Rams to the playoffs, but his in-game strategy has been questioned at times during his tenure.

“Those little details especially matter in close games late in the fourth quarter, and McVay did not help himself by using two timeouts earlier in the half.

“That left the Rams with one timeout when they drove to the Lions’ 34-yard line with less than five minutes left in the game, before a holding call backed them up 10 yards.”

That made it 4th-and-14 on the Lions’ 44. McVay had options — go for it and try to get a first down, attempt a 62-year field goal, or punt. He chose the final option.

He told reporters he wished he hadn’t.

“Still having a timeout and four minutes, the way our defense was playing, we were hoping to get a stop,” McVay said of his decision to punt.

“Hindsight is 20/20. Certainly regret that decision now.”

LAR decided to punt to DET from the DET 44 on 4th & 14 with 4:15 remaining in the 4th while losing 23 to 24.



With a Surrender Index of 29.05, this punt ranks at the 99.2nd percentile of cowardly punts of the 2023 season, and the 98th percentile of all punts since 1999. — Surrender Index 90 (@surrender_idx90) January 15, 2024

Going for it on 4th-and-14 is big ask, so it’s hard to fault McVay for thinking twice. If the Rams hadn’t made it, the world likely would’ve judged McVay just as harshly. A bigger reason for the Rams’ loss was likely because they had to settle for multiple field goals inside the red zone (20 yards out of the end zone), rather than punch it in for TDs.