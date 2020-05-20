An 80-year-old woman from Houston, Texas was fatally stabbed by a man who out on bond at the time of the murder. According to authorities Randy Lewis, 38, waived back on April 30th, 2020, for a charge of assaulting public servant from two years ago. According to charging documents, Lewis is now being accused of killing Rosalie Cook. Authorities stated she was stabbed in the chest outside of her car after shopping inside a Walgreens near the corner of Gessner and S. Braeswood Boulevard.

According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, after stabbing the 80-year-old woman, the man then went down and started rifling through her stuff and tried to steal her car. A responding officer arrived shortly after and found Lewis by Cook’s car in the parking lot trying to start it. When Lewis refused the commands he lunged at the officer with a knife believed to be 6 in long, and then two shots were fired. Lewis died at the scene. Through a statement, Acevedo noted, “This is tragic, but the most tragedy here is a woman that has died from a guy who attacked her for no reason other than to steal from her and carjack her.”

Randy Lewis should never have been free. Now an innocent woman has been murdered. Everyone deserves better. This is absolutely shameful. https://t.co/hfJ4dqfYxG pic.twitter.com/tqIr9Qlmln — Houston Police Officers' Union (@HPOUTX) May 18, 2020

Court records stated Lewis has a history of mental illness and was found temporarily incompetent after a mental exam which was taken back in October 2019 and was committed to a mental facility. In March his stay was extended by a judge for 60 days after a request from the head of the facility. He was released to Royal Personal Care Home on May 1st.

Lewis was released to a man who is listed in court documents as a man who was ordered to take him to a group home. According to Houston Police Union President Joe Grimaldi, Lewis has been arrested a total of 67 times! He was charged several times with assault, trespassing, theft, and possession of marijuana plus burglary of a vehicle.

The monster who stabbed, murdered, robbed an innocent 80 yr old grandmother over the weekend, has been arrested 67 times! And was out on 2 felony PR bonds! The colossal failure of bail and CJ reform in Houston is on full display here. Innocent people are dying. This has to STOP!! — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) May 18, 2020 Advertisement

Cook’s family spoke with authorities, saying the “city of Houston let her down,” and hopes for swift changes to be made to the Justice System. The victim’s son noted, “Right now, we’ll celebrate mom’s life but then, it’s certainly my intention to become active in victim’s rights,” said the victim’s son. “I’m not sure what shape that’ll take, but I’ll certainly apply my energy, my voice and my resources to right this wrong. These policies have to change.”