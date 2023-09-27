Rap Music Star Dead At 46

Actor and rapper Nashawn Breedlove, who is best known for his role opposite Eminem in ‘8 Mile’ has reportedly tragically passed away at the age of 46.

People reports on his death…

Nashawn Breedlove, the rapper and actor who starred alongside Eminem in the 2002 film 8 Mile, has died at 46.

A family member told TMZ that Breedlove died in his sleep on Sunday at his home in New Jersey. The cause of death is still unknown.

His mother Patricia confirmed his death on Facebook, writing “Nashawn was a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. No one could deny his talent. Nashawn’s departure from this world has left an immense void in my life, one that words cannot fully express. I can’t put into words the pain and hurt that I feel. He was not just my son; he was a remarkable man whose character and strength inspired all who crossed his path.”

Breedlove was best known for his role as Lotto, one of the rap battle opponents of Eminem’s character B-Rabbit in 8 Mile. In the film, Lotta rapped “I feel bad I gotta murder that dude from Leave It to Beaver” in reference to Eminem, who eventually won the showdown.

Before 8 Mile, Breedlove went by the stage name OX and was featured on the soundtrack for 2001’s The Wash starring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Fans and loved ones paid tribute to Breedlove on social media, remembering Breedlove for his talent and charisma.

Rapper Mickey Factz shared a clip of Breedlove rapping in 8 Mile on Instagram, writing “RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness.”

https://people.com/nashawn-breedlove-who-performed-opposite-eminem-in-8-mile-dead-7974965