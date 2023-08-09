Rapper Lil’ Tay Dies Suddenly At Age 14

14-year-old rapper and social media star Lil’ Tay has passed away. The young female rapper reportedly passed away with her brother, as the family has confirmed reports of both of their deaths this morning.

The family of Lil’ Tay released the following statement on the her death,

It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation. Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her. Family statement on death of Lil’ Tay

The family claims that the death of these two children is currently under investigation, and we have absolutely no information as to how they died.

As this is a developing story, we will continue to update this article as more information is revealed. Rest in Peace Lil’ Tay!