A Texas man was arrested after a 6-year-old girl was fatally shot over a clogged toilet and spilled water. According to authorities, Pasadena police officers found the girl, who was identified as Laurionne Walker, shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Pasadena. The girl was immediately taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Authorities identified the suspect as 35-year-old Raymeon Means and was apprehended near the apartment. He was charged with capital murder of someone 10 years or younger. According to court records, he was booked on Saturday night and was denied bond. Mauricio Alvarez, a neighbor of Means, told local news outlet KPRC that before the shooting, Means had knocked on their door and asked if their water was working.

6-Year-Old Shot Over Clogged Toilet

The neighbor stated, “He was like, “Oh, can you check if you have water coming down because the little girl clogged the toilet.” Means then left and the neighbors heard arguing and a commotion in the parking lot. A woman had a knife and was yelling at Means telling him to “get out of here.” Means then ran upstairs and four gunshots were heard. Neighbors also heard screams as the suspect ran away from the scene.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Means was upset that the girl had clogged the toilet, which caused water to spill over. Police stated that the girl’s mother had dropped her off so she could attend a vigil for family members killed in a car crash. In the accident, a mother and her three young children died after a suspected drunken driver had crashed into their car, which caused a fiery multivehicle wreck. The uncle of the 6-year-old, Damien House, is the father of the children who passed away in the crash. Speaking about the girl’s death, House stated, “All I can say to my sister, ‘I’m here for her.’ I can imagine what she’s going through because we’re all going through the same thing.”

As far as Means, according to authorities he has been previously convicted of endangering a child and injury to a child.