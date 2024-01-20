Reba McEntire Will Perform National Anthem At Super Bowl

Country music legend Reba McEntire, who notched an unbelievable 25 number one hits in her illustrious career, has reportedly been selected to perform the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl upcoming in February.

McEntire will perform with rapper Post Malone, who will sing his own rendition of ‘America the Beautiful’. The selection of McEntire may have been inspired by the success of the Dallas Cowboys’ selection of country music icon Dolly Parton for their own Thanksgiving halftime show.

Modern country music is far-and-away the most popular brand of music in the United States at this time, and its influence continues to show.

AP reports…

Country music star Reba McEntire will grace next month’s Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem while Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful.” The performances will take place Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before the championship matchup and halftime show featuring Usher. Andra Day will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as part of the pregame performances that will air on CBS. Actor Daniel Durant will perform the national anthem in American sign language. He’ll follow his “CODA” film castmate and Oscar winner Troy Kotsur, who took on the role last year. Model-dancer Anjel Piñero will sign “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be signed by actor-dancer Shaheem Sanchez. Emmy winner Adam Blackstone will produce and arrange the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” https://apnews.com/article/super-bowl-pregame-performers-ef18c78c025eb9b32c707f674d066325