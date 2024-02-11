Reba McEntire’s Full National Anthem Performance At 2024 Super Bowl

Country music legend Reba McEntire performed the National Anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl today, stunning fans with her amazing rendition of the patriotic tune. McEntire’s performance was highly anticipated by her millions of fans.

CBS news reported on her performance…

Country music icon Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11.

The three-time Grammy winner has a special history with the song. McEntire was discovered as a singer 50 years ago at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma when she sang the national anthem, according to her website. She’s performed the national anthem at numerous events since then, but this will be her first Super Bowl performance.

“I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time,” McEntire said when the performance was announced.

